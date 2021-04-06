Advertisement

Warm Sunshine and 80′s Again Today

Nearly daily chances for rain this week.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Another warm afternoon in store for the region, with sunshine, a few clouds and above normal temperatures. Highs should range from the 70′s to near 80 degrees. Turning our attention to the midweek, we’re entering into an active period of weather with showers and thunderstorms developing Wednesday. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Readings will reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Look for off and on rain chances Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with cooler temperatures in the 60′s heading into the weekend.

TODAY:   Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High:  80°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and mild. Diminishing winds. Low:  58°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm, with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become strong to severe. High:  73°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

