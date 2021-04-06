Advertisement

‘We have to teach kids to use computers’; local libraries partake in National Library Week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - This week is National Library Week and this year’s theme promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the walls of a building and everyone is welcome to use their services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to the changing world by expanding their resources and that includes more use of computers.

“Just like we teach kids to read, we have to teach kids to use computers,” Librarian and teacher at Mark Twain Elementary, Erin Waldron-Smith said. “How to be digital citizens, what’s a good website what’s a bad website, what’s a resource that will work for them and won’t. They won’t learn that on their own so just like we expose them to books, we expose them to proper digital media apps.”

The Davenport Public Library is also taking part in National Library Week by offering people a period of fine forgiveness for overdue fees.

That will run through the whole week.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired
The Niabi Zoo will be opening up on Saturday, April 10 to members and Sunday, April 11 to the...
Niabi Zoo to reopen to members, public this weekend
Police in Galesburg are investigating after a shooting left one man injured. Police say on...
Investigation underway after man is shot in the chest in Galesburg

Latest News

A decorated World War II veteran was laid to rest in East Moline last week. Hurley Sutton...
Decorated WWII veteran laid to rest; ‘one in ten million’
Decorated WWII veteran laid to rest; ‘one in ten million’
Decorated WWII veteran laid to rest; ‘one in ten million’
‘We have to teach kids to use computers’; local libraries partake in National Library Week
An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline