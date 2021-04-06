‘We have to teach kids to use computers’; local libraries partake in National Library Week

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - This week is National Library Week and this year’s theme promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the walls of a building and everyone is welcome to use their services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to the changing world by expanding their resources and that includes more use of computers.

“Just like we teach kids to read, we have to teach kids to use computers,” Librarian and teacher at Mark Twain Elementary, Erin Waldron-Smith said. “How to be digital citizens, what’s a good website what’s a bad website, what’s a resource that will work for them and won’t. They won’t learn that on their own so just like we expose them to books, we expose them to proper digital media apps.”

The Davenport Public Library is also taking part in National Library Week by offering people a period of fine forgiveness for overdue fees.

That will run through the whole week.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.