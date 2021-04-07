Advertisement

Former Illinois Representative Bobby Schilling dies at 57 years old

Schilling previously represented Illinois District 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives
Schilling, 57, was the Representative in Illlinois' 17th Congressional District from 2011-2013.
Schilling, 57, was the Representative in Illlinois' 17th Congressional District from 2011-2013.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Illinois (KWQC) - Former member of the U.S. House of Representatives Bobby Schilling has passed away.

The news was announced on Twitter by Schilling’s son Terry, saying that the former Republican Representative in Illinois’ District 17 succumbed to his battle with cancer.

Schilling served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-2013, defeating Democratic incumbent Phil Hare to take the seat in the 2010 Midterm Elections. He later lost the seat in the 2012 General Election to Democrat Cheri Bustos. He was not able to reclaim the seat in 2014.

After 2014, Schilling moved to the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, taking residence in LeClaire. After the retirement of Dave Loebsack, the longtime representative in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, Schilling decided to run for the seat in a whole new state. He would be defeated in the Republican primaries however by the eventual winner of the race for the seat in the 2020 General Election, Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Schilling had 10 children and, along with his wife, was the co-founder of East Moline pizza restaurant, St. Giuseppe’s Heavenly Pizza in 1996.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired

Latest News

Students work on school projects at Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island, Ill.
Rock Island’s MLK Jr. Center receives grant to help area students
East Moline residents can take part in the city’s free spring yard waste pickup.
East Moline offers free spring yard waste pickup for residents
The no sticker yard waste is running in the city of Davenport. This will go until Friday, April...
No sticker yard waste runs until next week in Davenport
City officials in Bettendorf announced 23rd Street in downtown Bettendorf will be closed until...
Portion of 23rd St. in Bettendorf closed temporarily for new traffic signal foundations