Former Illinois Representative Bobby Schilling dies at 57 years old

Illinois (KWQC) - Former member of the U.S. House of Representatives Bobby Schilling has passed away.

The news was announced on Twitter by Schilling’s son Terry, saying that the former Republican Representative in Illinois’ District 17 succumbed to his battle with cancer.

Today my dad lost his battle with cancer. He was larger than life and lived his life for God and others. @BobbySchilling made the world a better place. We love you, Dad! pic.twitter.com/vYD9A6QC5Q — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) April 7, 2021

Schilling served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011-2013, defeating Democratic incumbent Phil Hare to take the seat in the 2010 Midterm Elections. He later lost the seat in the 2012 General Election to Democrat Cheri Bustos. He was not able to reclaim the seat in 2014.

After 2014, Schilling moved to the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, taking residence in LeClaire. After the retirement of Dave Loebsack, the longtime representative in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, Schilling decided to run for the seat in a whole new state. He would be defeated in the Republican primaries however by the eventual winner of the race for the seat in the 2020 General Election, Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Schilling had 10 children and, along with his wife, was the co-founder of East Moline pizza restaurant, St. Giuseppe’s Heavenly Pizza in 1996.

