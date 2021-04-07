Advertisement

MetroLINK offering free rides to Camden Centre for vaccine appointments

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - MetroLINK is making it easier for riders to get to the Camden Centre for COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the transportation service is offering free rides to the Camden Centre in Milan from Rock Island and parts of Moline.

“So folks who don’t have transportation to the Camden Centre, if they can schedule their appointment on a Tuesday, we should be able to get them a ride and get them over to the Camden Centre,” says Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration at MetroLINK.

MetroLINK is hoping the service helps improve access to health care, especially in underserved communities.

“We know that there is a need and transportation is something people are looking for who might not otherwise have it and so we are trying to work with other community partners and try to fill those gaps,” says Hirsch.

If your vaccine appointment is scheduled somewhere else, the service may be able to get you there too.

“As vaccine rolls out at Walgreens, CVS, and other places as it is doing now, our fixed-route service serves many of those locations so people can also access a fixed-route service and get to a number of those other locations,” Hirsche says.

Riders can schedule a free ride using the TransLoc app or by calling 788-3360. You will also need to schedule a return ride after you get your vaccine. More information about MetroLINK’s services can be found on their website.

