MOMents of Joy Sweepstakes

As Mother’s Day approaches, one creative online company is looking for submissions of mom’s top “MOMents of Joy”. Cratejoy, a top monthly online subscription box service, is seeking a wide array of MOMents of Joy of loving moms nationally - and wants to recognize the best mom stories and submissions. Autumn Manning, President and COO of Cratejoy is the PSL guest to outline the sweepstakes.

Submitters simply answer the question: “How Your Mom Brings Joy” on the site. It can be any mom they admire — a mother or grandmother, a friend’s mom, a mom in the community and more. Five winning moms will get a year’s worth, 12 monthly subscription boxes, from the top brands on the Cratejoy marketplace (over 60 categories of subscription gift boxes).

Submissions will be accepted up to April 25, 2021. Winners will be chosen by May 1, 2021 and the first boxes will be sent to the moms in time for Mother’s Day.

A little more about Cratejoy - it is the largest marketplace online for subscription boxes with over 3,000 box options. Monthly mailed to homes, the boxes listed range from food to hobbies to beauty, fashion, health, family, pets and more - for men, women, kids and seniors. Box sellers range from small and minority-owned businesses to leading retail brands.

