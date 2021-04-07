Advertisement

New mayors elected in several Illinois communities

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Several communities in the state of Illinois have new mayors following Tuesday evening’s elections.

In Whiteside County, Wendy Ottens won for Fulton mayor with 318 votes over Kevin Wright.

For mayor in Morrison, Scott Vandermyde won with 473 votes over Vernon Tervelt.

A close call for the mayoral race in Rock Falls with 100 percent of precincts reporting, Rodney Kleckler is one vote ahead of William Wescott, 404 to 403 votes.

For mayor in Prophetstown, Steve Swanson won with 212 votes over John Leoni.

