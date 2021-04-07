One death, 30+ new cases of COVIDreported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 30 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Rock Island County.

Health officials with the county’s health department on Wednesday announced 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the virus.

The death, a woman in her 70′s who was in the hospital, brings the county’s total of deaths due to the virus to 310.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends,” Administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department Nita Ludwig.

The 36 new cases reported on Wednesday bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases to 13,675. There are currently 24 patients in the hospital with the virus.

“Unfortunately, we have seen rising cases over the last several weeks,” Ludwig said. “While we are in the middle of a massive vaccination push, we are not out of the pandemic. Vaccines are an important tool in our fight against the virus, but we all must continue to wear masks in public and not gather in groups of nonvaccinated people. Most importantly, please get vaccinated as soon as possible. Everyone age 16 and older is now eligible for the vaccine.”

Note: only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines only have emergency use authorization from the FDA for people 18 and older.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 70s

· 3 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 2 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 3 women in their teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 man in his 70s

· 1 man in his 60s

· 5 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 1 boy in his teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

· Taking whatever vaccine that is offered to you

