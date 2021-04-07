Advertisement

Police-Social Work Project Partnership

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Back in August of 2020, the Moline Police Department entered into a new and innovative partnership with The Center for Youth and Family Solutions (CYFS) to pair police and social workers together for enhanced services to our community. The purpose of this agreement is to establish a continuing working relationship and increased access to social work services to individuals that come in contact with the police department who present the need for social work referral or intervention.

Joining PSL to discuss how well the project is working is Moline Police Department’s Chief of Police, Darren Gault, and Nicole Sodawasser, Center of Youth and Family Solutions. Watch the segment to learn more about the progress of the program and how it is utilized.

