Advertisement

Rayapati wins Moline Mayoral seat, Thoms retains Rock Island position

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., IL (KWQC) - Sangeetha Rayapati emerged victorious on Tuesday night and will become the new mayor in the city of Moline.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Rayapati holds 61.21% of the vote over incumbent candidate Stephanie Acri, who holds 38.79%.

The race for Rock Island Mayor was much closer, with current mayor Michael Thoms retaining his seat with 52.20% of the vote over challenger Thurgood Brooks, who garnered 47.80%.

Mayor Thoms told TV6 at a watch part Tuesday night he’s ready to continue the work the city has already been doing.

“We’re going to continue, is what we’re going to do. We’re going to continue with economic development, revitalization of downtown, filling the spot on 11th Street, and get some good quality housing in here. All of the above that we’ve been talking about.”

Click here for full, up-to-date results in Rock Island County.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Large police presence in Moline
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
A shots fired investigation is underway at a gentleman's club in the Sun Prairie area.
Davenport Police respond to Sunday morning shots fired

Latest News

The Consolidated Elections will be held Tuesday, April 6 in the state of Illinois.
What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Consolidated Elections in Illinois
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill eliminating requirement for state gun permit into law
Iowa Congressional candidate Rita Hart has filed a U.S. House appeal over 6-vote loss.
Rita Hart withdraws challenge to Iowa 2nd Congressional Dist. election results
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
Republicans send bill loosening gun laws to Gov. Reynolds