Rayapati wins Moline Mayoral seat, Thoms retains Rock Island position

ROCK ISLAND Co., IL (KWQC) - Sangeetha Rayapati emerged victorious on Tuesday night and will become the new mayor in the city of Moline.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Rayapati holds 61.21% of the vote over incumbent candidate Stephanie Acri, who holds 38.79%.

The race for Rock Island Mayor was much closer, with current mayor Michael Thoms retaining his seat with 52.20% of the vote over challenger Thurgood Brooks, who garnered 47.80%.

Mayor Thoms told TV6 at a watch part Tuesday night he’s ready to continue the work the city has already been doing.

“We’re going to continue, is what we’re going to do. We’re going to continue with economic development, revitalization of downtown, filling the spot on 11th Street, and get some good quality housing in here. All of the above that we’ve been talking about.”

