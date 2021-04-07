Rock Island dog nominated for ‘Hero Dog’ award

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman thinks her dog is a real hero...

Paisley is a service dog, trained to alert owner Kristine Myers of when she’s going to have an epileptic seizure. But the 8-year-old springer spaniel surprised her after a new ailment caused her blood sugar to suddenly drop.

“She woke me up in the middle of the night and I checked my blood sugar and it was in the 30s, which is really low,” said Kristine.

“She had never been trained to do that--she just did that on her own”

That’s why Paisley was nominated for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

You can vote for paisley and check out all the other hero dogs at the American Humane Hero Dog website. The voting ends on May 6th and the winner will be announced this fall.

