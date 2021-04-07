Showers & storms move in this morning

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- An area of low pressure will roll into the area today bringing us two waves of showers and storms. The first round will arrive south to north from 8AM-1PM. This will likely keep highs today to the upper 60s and low 70s. The second round will arrive between 4PM-10PM and could be severe depending on how much sunshine breaks out after the morning round. Areas from Iowa City to Burlington, Macomb and southwestward will have the greatest chance for a storm to produce strong winds and possibly an isolated tornado. For much of the TV6 viewing area this will be a soaking rain event with 1″ rain totals possible and a few strong storms. Thursday will be a raw day with rounds of showers, clouds, and highs only in the 50s and 60s. We will maintain a chance for rain Saturday morning before drying it out by Sunday.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 71º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms. Low: 51°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with off and on showers. High: 57º.

