Showers & storms possible today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- For the early afternoon there will be rain moving to the north that will bring lightning and pockets of heavy rain. For the afternoon highs will be reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Another round of rain that has the potential for a few stronger storms will reach western counties by 4 PM. The severity of these storms will depend on how much sunshine we see in the early afternoon. The entire viewing area is under at least a marginal risk for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather are possible with frequent lightning and strong winds being the larger threat. The threat for an isolated tornado will be to the west and southwest of the Quad Cities. The threat will be present in eastern counties last when the storms die down closer to 10 PM.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 71º. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms. Low: 51°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with off and on showers. High: 57º.

