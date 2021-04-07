Advertisement

The Show Is Back On: Circa 21

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Singing and laughter never sounded so good! Stage productions very recently returned to Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse for the first time in many months due to COVID closures and mitigation. Denny Hitchcock, Founder of Circa 21, joins PSL, along with actress Jennifer Poarch, to talk about how great it is for both patrons and performers that the venue to finally be OPEN. Watch the segment to learn more about the latest at Circa 21---including the first production for the “comeback”: The Church Basebment Ladies: You Smell Barn (starring Poarch).

Because of the Phase 4 rules of Restore Illinois, capacity for each performance is limited, and plated dinners will be served in lieu of the traditional buffet meals. For the safety of guests and staff members, face masks must be worn to enter the theater, when interacting with the staff and whenever guests are away from their tables. The theater is also staggering arrival times of guests, offering hand sanitizer and spacing seating to every other table.

Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse / 1828 3 Avenue / Rock Island, IL / www.Circa21.com / 309-786-7733 / FACEBOOK

