Three arrested following ongoing drug investigation in Lee County, Iowa

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three people have been arrested in Montrose on felony and misdemeanor drug and weapons charges.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force say on Tuesday, April 6, 40-year-old Jason Hartman, 45-year-old David Paris and 64-year-old Pearl Philp, all of Montrose, Iowa, were arrested following a multi-search warrant operation. this was done at their residences on March 31.

Hartman was arrested at the Montrose City Hall and is being charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine 2nd offense, maintaining a drug house, unlawful possession of prescription pills and possession of drug parapheranlia.

Paris was arrested at the Keokuk Police Department and is being charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Philp was arrested at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with maintaining a drug house, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Their arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into the use, delivery and alleged manufacturing of meth within the Lee County area according to officials.

The Montrose Police Department; Lee County GHOST; Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Keokuk Police Department, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice and the funds administered by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy

