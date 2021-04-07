Advertisement

Three arrested following ongoing drug investigation in Lee County, Iowa

Three people have been arrested in Montrose on felony and misdemeanor drug and weapons charges....
Three people have been arrested in Montrose on felony and misdemeanor drug and weapons charges. Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force say on Tuesday, April 6, 40-year-old Jason Hartman, 45-year-old David Paris and 64-year-old Pearl Philp, all of Montrose, Iowa, were arrested following a multi-search warrant operation. this was done at their residences on March 31.(kwqc, lee county sheriffs dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three people have been arrested in Montrose on felony and misdemeanor drug and weapons charges.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force say on Tuesday, April 6, 40-year-old Jason Hartman, 45-year-old David Paris and 64-year-old Pearl Philp, all of Montrose, Iowa, were arrested following a multi-search warrant operation. this was done at their residences on March 31.

Hartman was arrested at the Montrose City Hall and is being charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine 2nd offense, maintaining a drug house, unlawful possession of prescription pills and possession of drug parapheranlia.

Paris was arrested at the Keokuk Police Department and is being charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Philp was arrested at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with maintaining a drug house, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Their arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into the use, delivery and alleged manufacturing of meth within the Lee County area according to officials.

The Montrose Police Department; Lee County GHOST; Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Keokuk Police Department, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice and the funds administered by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schilling, 57, was the Representative in Illlinois' 17th Congressional District from 2011-2013.
Former Illinois Representative Bobby Schilling dies at 57 years old
Rayapati will take over as the mayor of Moline while Thoms resumes as the mayor of Rock Island.
Rayapati wins Moline Mayoral seat, Thoms retains Rock Island position
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots
An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

Latest News

Liberte Educational Consulting will host Parent University, funded by the United for Equity...
QC’s Liberté Educational Consulting helps parents be advocates with United Way grant
Over 30 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Rock Island County.
One death, 30+ new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County
Police need your help finding a wanted suspect. Police say 23-year-old Daniel Mitchell is...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on stolen vehicle charges arrested
One person has died following a car accident in Des Moines County on Sunday.
Des Moines County crash leaves one dead