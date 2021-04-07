Advertisement

What’s The Good News, Quad Cities?

For April 2021
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Sean Leary, QuadCities.com, is back on PSL to highlight some good news and fun events happening during this early spring season in the QCA. Among the topics/stories covered are

  • Advice To My Son: Words of wisdom to help guide you through the journey of life by Sean Leary This is Leary’s latest advice book (currently being written) which is geared toward teens. If viewers have advice to share with teenagers (either with credit or not), they are invited to email Sean so he can consider including it in the book/ Sean’s email address is Sean@QuadCities.com
  • Ira Dunsworth being honored by having the Brady Street Stadium Complex track named after him
  • Coop Records is celebrating its 26th birthday and ROZZTOX is celebrating its 10th birthday (the pandemic has been difficult for both businesses!)
  • Riverbend Food Bank has expanded to Galesburg
  • Unicorn Library---product of two Wilson Elementary School teachers which allows students to borrow books from their personal libraries
  • 44th Annual High School Art Exhibit at Quad City Arts

