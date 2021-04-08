Advertisement

Police say suspect in custody; one person killed, four in critical condition after shooting

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm multiple people were injured and one was killed during a shooting Thursday afternoon at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. The police say a suspect is in custody.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said police were called to the cabinet manufacturer at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. It took a “short time” for officers to respond to the scene, at which point the suspect had left the business, he furthered.

One person died at the scene and four were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan in critical condition, according to Buske. Chief Buske said that one additional person is in non-critical condition. A seventh person was transported for an asthma attack.

Buske said the suspect is believed to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and did not rule out the possibility of additional suspects. Police are working on a phone line where the families of Kent Moore employees can get updates.

There is still an active police situation off FM 2818 at Stone City Drive as law enforcement responds to the scene. Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M police responded to the scene, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Brazos County constables, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jane Long Intermediate School was temporarily under a perimeter seal, but students were released to parents around normal dismissal time. Parents of students who walk home are asked to pick up their children at the school.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske held a press conference around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Watch the full press conference below.

