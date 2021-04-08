Advertisement

Cooler & wet end to the work week

Trending drier and cooler next week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Although we have been drying out this morning the heavy cloud cover will stick around. A cold front has been moving through and will lead to high temperatures early in the day. Expect more on and off rain chances through Saturday. There will be spotty showers possible later this afternoon. Rain chances will be present later tonight and into early Friday. The new rainfall will not be as heavy as what we saw Wednesday. Highs for the next several days will be in the 50s and 60s. By the weekend dry conditions are expected for Sunday, and it will be the easier day to spend time outside.

TODAY: Showers and cloudiness. High: 57º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 46°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 60º.

