Cooler & wet end to the work week

Trending drier and cooler next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Showers will lift north of the QCA this morning, but the clouds will stick around keeping us to more seasonal conditions in the 50s today.  In fact, most areas have already seen their high temperature for today.  Most areas picked up between a half inch and full inch of rain in the last 24 hours, but any rain that we add today will be very light.  Rain chances and cooler temps highlight our weather through Saturday afternoon.  That is not to say each day will be a wash out, but we will be dodging raindrops each day.  Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.  There are questions regarding next week’s weather, but overall it is trending drier and cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Showers and cloudiness.  High: 77º.  Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 44°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers.  High: 60º.

Cooler end to the week
Rain overnight
