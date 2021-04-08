CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on Possession of a Firearm charges

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Adrian Tovar, 26, is wanted by Rock Island Police for two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Tovar is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, do not confront or approach him, contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or you can submit using P3 Tips. You can also contact the Rock Island Police Department. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash award.

