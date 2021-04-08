CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifters hit Cititrends

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - On Saturday, these three ladies entered Citi-trends, on 1st street in moline, and loaded up a basket and their arms full of merchandise.

When the clerk turned her back, they ran out of the store. One suspect was wearing all black. The second suspect was wearing a white hat with her hair in a ponytail, a white shirt, camo pants, and white Nike Air Force One shoes. The third suspect was wearing a white shirt, white sweatpants, glasses, and her hair was styled in two french braids. They fled the area in a black ford focus with no plates. They got away with over 40 items of children’s clothing valued at around $500. They also stole the store’s shopping basket valued at $100.

If you recognize any of these women contact Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or you can submit using P3 Tips. You can also contact the Moline Police Department directly. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash award.

