CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted on Failure to Appear in Bettendorf

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ashley Howard, 33, is wanted by Bettendorf Police for Failure to Appear in court on a charge of First Degree Theft.

5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know anything about Howard’s whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers the tip line at 309-762-9500 or you can submit using P3 Tips. You can also contact the Bettendorf Police Department. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash award.

