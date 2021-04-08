CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted on Failure to Appear in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ashley Howard, 33, is wanted by Bettendorf Police for Failure to Appear in court on a charge of First Degree Theft.

5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know anything about Howard’s whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers the tip line at 309-762-9500 or you can submit using P3 Tips. You can also contact the Bettendorf Police Department. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash award.

