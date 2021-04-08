Advertisement

Illinois reports 3,700+ new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths Thursday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,739 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,269,196 cases and 21,457 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,798 people were reportedly hospitalized across the state. Of those, 351 were in the intensive care unit and 151 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 4.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 4.8%.

IDPH also reported Thursday that 6,707,183 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the state, and more than 2.57 million people, or 20.18% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 112,680 doses. A record 154,201 vaccine doses were reportedly administered across the state on Wednesday, according to IDPH.

