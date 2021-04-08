Iowa reports 662 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 662 new cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 355,327 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,836 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4.8% and the seven-day positivity rate was 5%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:

Total individuals tested: 1,658,096 (4,546,563 total tests)

Total individuals recovered: 336,666

Total individuals hospitalized: 219, three more than Wednesday

Total individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 39, 16 less than Wednesday

Total individuals in the intensive care unit: 43, one less than Wednesday

Total individuals on a ventilator: 20

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,644,324 doses of the COVID-29 vaccine have been administered to Iowans. Officials also reported that 1,022,734 Iowans, or 32.42% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 664,463 Iowans, or 21.06% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

