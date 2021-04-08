Advertisement

Monkeys on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, police say

A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - About five monkeys are on the loose on Cincinnati’s west side, including some seen swinging in trees at a cemetery overnight, police confirmed Thursday morning.

Police said they reached out to the Cincinnati Zoo to help round the primates up later Thursday at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street and Enright Avenue.

Officers responded to the area about 10 p.m. Wednesday when residents reported monkey sightings. They have since cleared the scene but intend to return later this morning.

Police said they think they potentially escaped from a private collection at a home.

