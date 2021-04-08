Advertisement

Pfizer planning to expand Emergency Use Authorization to young teens

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As those age 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated with the Pfizer shot, the company announced future plans for vaccinating teens as young as 12. Epidemiologist Rebecca Heick says data from past vaccinations has helped Pfizer learn more about vaccinating teens.

“Now that they have that data post-dose two from that group that has been analyzed, they will be applying for a revision of their emergency use authorization to drop the age limit from sixteen to twelve,” says Heick.

She says we can expect to see that change soon.

“I do expect that in the next month or so we will probably see Pfizer make that move to get that change so that it actually does officially cover those down to age twelve,” says Heick.

With months of vaccinations underway, Pfizer is expected to soon apply for full FDA approval.

“Pfizer now has officially six months of data following the second dose of the vaccine in trial participants and that means that Pfizer is now able to file for full FDA approval of their COVID-19 vaccine. Going forward they will be applying for full FDA approval, not just emergency use authorization but full approval of the vaccine,” Heick says.

She expects vaccines for children younger than twelve to be available late this year or early 2022.

“For parents who have younger children, the studies of six months to eleven years that Pfizer is conducting, they are in phase 1 I believe right now so very early but they are on their way and the studies are happening so that is very positive,” Heick says.

Right now teens age sixteen and seventeen can only get the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are for those age eighteen and up.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branch 3268 leader Bonnie J. President called for a possible independent investigation pending...
Rock Island County NAACP issues statement on DeShawn Tatum death
Schilling, 57, was the Representative in Illlinois' 17th Congressional District from 2011-2013.
Former Illinois Representative Bobby Schilling dies at 57 years old
Rayapati will take over as the mayor of Moline while Thoms resumes as the mayor of Rock Island.
Rayapati wins Moline Mayoral seat, Thoms retains Rock Island position
Three people have been arrested in Montrose on felony and misdemeanor drug and weapons charges....
Three arrested following ongoing drug investigation in Lee County, Iowa
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

Latest News

Howard, 33, is wanted by Bettendorf Police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted on Failure to Appear in Bettendorf
If you have any information on any of these suspects you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers or...
CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifters hit Cititrends
Students work on school projects at Project Renewal in Davenport, Iowa.
Project Renewal helps kids prepare for future with United Way grant
Pfizer plans to expand EUA to young teens
Pfizer plans to expand EUA to young teens