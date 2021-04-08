Pfizer planning to expand Emergency Use Authorization to young teens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As those age 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated with the Pfizer shot, the company announced future plans for vaccinating teens as young as 12. Epidemiologist Rebecca Heick says data from past vaccinations has helped Pfizer learn more about vaccinating teens.

“Now that they have that data post-dose two from that group that has been analyzed, they will be applying for a revision of their emergency use authorization to drop the age limit from sixteen to twelve,” says Heick.

She says we can expect to see that change soon.

“I do expect that in the next month or so we will probably see Pfizer make that move to get that change so that it actually does officially cover those down to age twelve,” says Heick.

With months of vaccinations underway, Pfizer is expected to soon apply for full FDA approval.

“Pfizer now has officially six months of data following the second dose of the vaccine in trial participants and that means that Pfizer is now able to file for full FDA approval of their COVID-19 vaccine. Going forward they will be applying for full FDA approval, not just emergency use authorization but full approval of the vaccine,” Heick says.

She expects vaccines for children younger than twelve to be available late this year or early 2022.

“For parents who have younger children, the studies of six months to eleven years that Pfizer is conducting, they are in phase 1 I believe right now so very early but they are on their way and the studies are happening so that is very positive,” Heick says.

Right now teens age sixteen and seventeen can only get the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are for those age eighteen and up.

