DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

When it comes to computers, the need for trustworthy tech support is greater than ever! Richard Roth, founder of Progressive Tech in Seattle, is the guest to talk about his company’s human relations approach to helping people navigate all issues related----including security and organization. Watch the segment to learn more.

Topics covered to alleviate the following statistics:

1 in 10 computers are infected every month by viruses!

113 phones are lost or stolen EVERY MINUTE!

30% of folks never back up their data.

29% of tech disasters are caused by accident

Progressive Tech is Seattle’s highest rated IT support team, providing clients with flexible, comprehensive tech solutions for more than 14 years. With an approach built on long-term relational investment in customers, staff, and the local community, Progressive Tech operates around a steadfast commitment to superior service from start to finish. An expert team of dedicated professionals specialize in designing and supporting stable, secure, and highly functional IT environments for businesses of all sizes and budgets.

Progressive Tech / 6319 Roosevelt Way NE / Seattle, WA 98115 / Call: 206-525-8324

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.