Project Renewal helps kids prepare for future with United Way grant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Renewal is helping students develop the skills they need for the future and it’s receiving help from the United Way.

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income and health.”

Project Renewal received $15,600 from the grant. “It’s really exciting to know that we’re being recognized for a lot of the hard work we’ve already been doing for many years,” says Ann Schwickerath, Director of Project Renewal.

The non-profit, based out of a house in Davenport, Iowa, will use the money to create a new position to specifically help high school students prepare for their future. “Because it’s really important, that transition from junior high to high school, kids are becoming more responsible for tracking their own progress and attendance and getting their work done and so a lot of that transfers into the workforce also. So having someone specifically focus on them like we’ve been doing, helps address study skills, time management, work ethic. Then when we can partner that with businesses and other adults in the community, to come and speak with our students.”

So far, Schwickerath is seeing the impact this program can have on their students’ lives. “Since we started this, we’ve had all of our students who stayed with us through high school graduate, and right now they are employed, supporting themselves, or are in a secondary education program, maybe in college as a student-athlete, balancing work, college, and their athletic life. So far we’ve had great success.”

Project Renewal is free for any students, K-12th grade. Though, often there is a waitlist for students to get involved. If you would like to get your student involved, you can reach out to Project Renewal at (563) 324-0800.

