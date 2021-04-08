Advertisement

QC Symphony To Perform At Local Vaccine Clinic

Performances will start April 14th
Milan vaccine clinics will feature musical performances
Milan vaccine clinics will feature musical performances(WILX)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City residents getting a Covid-19 vaccine at the mass vaccine clinics in Milan are in for a treat. Starting April 14th, members of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will bring live music to the clinics at the Camden Centre.

Vaccine Variations is an initiative of one-hour performances by QCSO musicians in the patient observation area of the vaccination clinic. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the performances will feature string musicians only. All musicians will be masked and socially distanced during their performances. As a thank you for their decision to vaccinate, patients will receive a discount code valid for upcoming QCSO performances.

“We have given up so much of what makes life joyful because of the pandemic,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We hope these performances will bring back some of that joy and beauty through live musical performances. We also expect music will help calm anxious patients. We are elated that the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will share their world-class musicians with us as Quad Citians take control of the pandemic by getting vaccinated.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the RICHD by bringing music to their mass vaccination clinic performed by musicians of our orchestra. The success of our local and national vaccination campaign is essential to our ability to finally beat the COVID-19 pandemic and get back to producing large concerts, bringing the joy of full live music experiences back to the Quad Cities.” said Brian Baxter, QCSO Executive Director.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schilling, 57, was the Representative in Illlinois' 17th Congressional District from 2011-2013.
Former Illinois Representative Bobby Schilling dies at 57 years old
Rayapati will take over as the mayor of Moline while Thoms resumes as the mayor of Rock Island.
Rayapati wins Moline Mayoral seat, Thoms retains Rock Island position
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots
An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

Latest News

River Bend Food Bank opens second branch in Galesburg
River Bend Food Bank expands to a new location in Galesburg
(KWQC)
River Bend Food Bank opens second branch in Galesburg
QC’s Liberté Educational Consulting helps parents be advocates with United Way grant
Liberte Educational Consulting with United Way
Voting for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards closes on May 6th.
Rock Island dog nominated for 'Hero Dog Award'