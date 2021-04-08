QC Symphony To Perform At Local Vaccine Clinic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City residents getting a Covid-19 vaccine at the mass vaccine clinics in Milan are in for a treat. Starting April 14th, members of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will bring live music to the clinics at the Camden Centre.

Vaccine Variations is an initiative of one-hour performances by QCSO musicians in the patient observation area of the vaccination clinic. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the performances will feature string musicians only. All musicians will be masked and socially distanced during their performances. As a thank you for their decision to vaccinate, patients will receive a discount code valid for upcoming QCSO performances.

“We have given up so much of what makes life joyful because of the pandemic,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We hope these performances will bring back some of that joy and beauty through live musical performances. We also expect music will help calm anxious patients. We are elated that the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will share their world-class musicians with us as Quad Citians take control of the pandemic by getting vaccinated.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the RICHD by bringing music to their mass vaccination clinic performed by musicians of our orchestra. The success of our local and national vaccination campaign is essential to our ability to finally beat the COVID-19 pandemic and get back to producing large concerts, bringing the joy of full live music experiences back to the Quad Cities.” said Brian Baxter, QCSO Executive Director.

