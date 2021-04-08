Advertisement

Quad City United ready for inaugural season

By Joey Donia
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City United semi-pro basketball team will tip off it’s inaugural season Saturday night at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center at 6:00. Capacity will be limited to 100 and masks will be required. Tickets are $10 or $5 for students. Admission is free for children age 5 and under. You can view more information about the team here.

