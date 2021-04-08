Advertisement

Risk of Falls Increases with Untreated Hearing Loss

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on TV6′s Midday Medical to talk about the strong relationship between hearing and balance. Untreated hearing loss leads to higher risks of falling due to spatial awareness and other tangential issues. Watch the segment to learn more.

Parker talks about how treating hearing loss is very important to a person’s overall health and wellbeing---including balance. Prevent falls by contacting Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers for FREE SCREENINGS.

Concept Quad-Cities | Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155

