Advertisement

River Bend Food Bank opens second branch in Galesburg

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank is expanding its reach further outside of the quad cities.

The food bank has served 23 counties including Galesburg and Knox counties for years, but now they’re opening a second branch. The organization is based out of a warehouse in the Quad Cities and opened a branch in Dubuque recently. Now they’ll be opening a branch in Galesburg to serve the city and surrounding counties.

“Some of the most underserved counties, among the counties we serve, are in that area, and the other part of that is some 50 food pantries, among the pantries we work with, are closer to Galesburg than to the quad cities. Imagine someone in Fulton county having to drive to quad cities for food. We deliver once a month but some need it more than that. Now they’ll be able to drive to Galesburg, instead of the Quad Cities”

The branch is expected to open after renovation and the building of coolers are finished. River Bend Food Bank hopes to open the branch later this year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schilling, 57, was the Representative in Illlinois' 17th Congressional District from 2011-2013.
Former Illinois Representative Bobby Schilling dies at 57 years old
Rayapati will take over as the mayor of Moline while Thoms resumes as the mayor of Rock Island.
Rayapati wins Moline Mayoral seat, Thoms retains Rock Island position
Three men have been arrested in Bettendorf after multiple vehicles and homes were damaged. City...
Police: Three arrested in Bettendorf after homes, cars damaged by slingshots
An 18-year-old man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Moline Monday afternoon.
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Moline
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer

Latest News

River Bend Food Bank opens second branch in Galesburg
River Bend Food Bank expands to a new location in Galesburg
Milan vaccine clinics will feature musical performances
QC Symphony To Perform At Local Vaccine Clinic
QC’s Liberté Educational Consulting helps parents be advocates with United Way grant
Liberte Educational Consulting with United Way
Voting for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards closes on May 6th.
Rock Island dog nominated for 'Hero Dog Award'