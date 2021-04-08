River Bend Food Bank opens second branch in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank is expanding its reach further outside of the quad cities.

The food bank has served 23 counties including Galesburg and Knox counties for years, but now they’re opening a second branch. The organization is based out of a warehouse in the Quad Cities and opened a branch in Dubuque recently. Now they’ll be opening a branch in Galesburg to serve the city and surrounding counties.

“Some of the most underserved counties, among the counties we serve, are in that area, and the other part of that is some 50 food pantries, among the pantries we work with, are closer to Galesburg than to the quad cities. Imagine someone in Fulton county having to drive to quad cities for food. We deliver once a month but some need it more than that. Now they’ll be able to drive to Galesburg, instead of the Quad Cities”

The branch is expected to open after renovation and the building of coolers are finished. River Bend Food Bank hopes to open the branch later this year.

