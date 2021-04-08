Spring Fling Weekend in Bishop Hill

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -

The shops, restaurants, and museums of historic Bishop Hill will be participating in a Spring Fling Weekend. A variety of discounts and sale offers can be found at participating businesses and restaurants during normal business hours. Kathy Cuff , The Bishop Hill Arts Council,, is the PSL Zoom guest joining from the Vasa National Archives to preview this weekend’s event. The Spring Fling event is truly going on all weekend from Friday, Apr 9th at 10:00am through Sunday, April 11th at 5:00pm in beautiful downtown Bishop Hill.

Visitors who collect signatures from all the shops, restaurants and museums will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket at the Colony Store or the Vasa National Archives. Paula highly recommends the delightful Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery!!!

Questions about the event? Contact Kathy at the Vasa National Archives, VasaArchivist@gmail.com or 309-927-3898, if you have any questions. Sponsored by the BHAC.

See website: https://www.visitbishophill.com/

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.