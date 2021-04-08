The Healthiest Diet in The World: Mediterranean

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, Registered Dietitian with Hy-Vee, is the Zoom guest that addresses the details of what comprises the highly recommended Mediterranean-style diet which is followed by some of the longest living people on the planet. She additionally shows how to build a “Mediterranean Bowl” using a package of the Right Rice that was in her earlier segment on today’s show. Watch the segment to learn more.

A Bowl Full of Nutrition

· This Mediterranean-inspired salad bowl includes healthy fats like olive oil and is high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Many observational studies have shown that individuals who eat a Mediterranean diet may have a reduced risk for chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

· Substituting RightRice in this recipe adds more flavor, protein and fiber than white or brown rice.

· Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a part of the legume family and are most commonly known on dinner tables as hummus. Toasting the chickpeas provides a crunchy twist along with providing protein, fiber and vitamins and minerals like folate, magnesium and iron.

· Tzatziki (pronounced “tuh-ZEE-kee”) is a sauce that is a common staple in Eastern Mediterranean cuisines. Traditional tzatziki consists of yogurt mixed with garlic, cucumbers, olive oil, red wine vinegar and salt.

Mediterranean Bowl Serves 4

All you need:

· 1 pkg Lemon Pepper RightRice

· 1⅓ cups vegetable or chicken stock

· 1 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed, and dried with a paper towel

· ¼ cup chopped mint, plus leaves for garnish

· 2 tbsp chopped dill, plus sprigs for garnish

· 2 tbsp olive oil

· Kosher salt

· 1 tsp smoked paprika, optional

· 2 small Persian cucumbers, sliced

· ½ red onion, thinly sliced

· ½ cup sliced cherry tomatoes

· ½ cup store-bought Tzatziki

· ½ cup crumbled feta

All you do:

1. Prepare the RightRice according to the packaging directions, using vegetable or chicken broth as the liquid. As it sits for 12 minutes, prepare the chickpeas. Once cooked, fluff RightRice with a fork and stir in the herbs.

2. In a large nonstick frying pan, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, place the dried chickpeas in the pan, adding a pinch of salt. (If they have any moisture on them, they easily splatter, so be careful.)

3. Stir the chickpeas to crisp on all sides. After 2 minutes, sprinkle the smoked paprika over the top, stir to coat, and then remove them from the pan and place on a paper-towel-lined plate.

4. Place ¼ of the rice in a bowl. Top with some cucumber slices, red onion slices and cherry tomatoes. Place a dollop of Tzatziki on each bowl, then sprinkle some feta on top.

5. Garnish with the herb sprigs and an additional drizzling of olive oil.

