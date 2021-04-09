Advertisement

110 soldiers reunited with family at Quad City International Airport

By Marci Clark
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - It was an emotional day at the Quad City International Airport as about one hundred and ten soldiers stepped off the plane and into the arms of family.

“Just happy to be home,” says Adam Kennedy. “Ecstatic is more like it,” added his wife Rebecca.

The Army National Guardsmen were welcomed with a homecoming ceremony to thank them for their service. For one who helped organize the ceremony, it’s personal.

“I remember back in 2011 when I came home from Afganistan and the emotions that ran through me coming home after being gone and being able to see family. I was pretty young at the time on my own, fresh out of college, 24-years-old. So it’s pretty awesome to see some of these young soldiers have such young children or had children right before this mobilization that they are able to come back together with their families and fulfill themselves by putting the family back together after the sacrifice that they have made over the last year,” says Keith Stradt, Unit Training NCO.

“He did a wonderful job doing what he had to do over there but just getting him home and him being home safe, we are so proud of him, very proud. Not being home for holidays, birthdays, we are a very close family so just seeing him on Skype or Zoom or Facebook, it wasn’t the same. He had to do what he had to do and we are very proud of him and very glad he’s home,” says Nicole Ronek, sister of one guard member.

More than a hundred soldiers also came home today in Cedar Rapids. More will be arriving next week in Dubuque and Waterloo.

