April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Dubuque, Iowa (KWQC)

Ariana Grant, Preventist with Riverview Center in Galena, is the PSL guest to bring attention to the fact that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and that the agency has several associated campaigns and fundraising events that help the center bring hope and healing to those that have suffered this kind of abuse.

An upcoming Fundraiser mentioned during the interview is Evening of Light, an empowering celebration of the resiliency of child, teen, and adult survivors of sexual and domestic violence.  Due to the Covid-19 pandemic it has been transformed from a one-night event into a two-week long virtual event, featuring survivor stories of hope and healing, a showcase of auction items from local businesses, and live interviews with members of our staff and healthcare professionals. Please help then raise critical funds to ensure that survivors of sexual assault/abuse and domestic violence get the help they deserve on their journeys of healing. Click here to registerhttps://one.bidpal.net/eveningoflight/welcome Dates: April 19-30

There is also a Sexual Assault Awareness Benefit to help survivors in Carroll & Jo Daviess counties on April 17, 2021, 7-11 p.m. at Shorties Bar & Grill in Chadwick, IL. All ages are welcome with a buffet, raffle, and D.J./Karaoke.

All proceeds benefit Riverview Center, providing 100% free and confidential services for survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Riverview Center is a non-profit agency committed to providing compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual assault in Iowa and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Illinois. The non-profit serves 14 counties in Iowa & 2 counties Illinois (all to the north of the Quad Cities metro). See the service map HERE. Their Crisis Hotline can be reached 24/7/365. CLICK HERE TO GET THE PHONE NUMBER SPECIFIC TO YOUR LOCATION. In the interview, the phone number mentioned for Jo Daviess County is 815-777-3680 and for Carroll County, it is 815-244-1320.

RIVERVIEW CENTER MAIN OFFICE / 1789 Elm St / Dubuque, IA / Dubuque Office: 563-557-0310

