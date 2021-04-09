Advertisement

Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. It was reported on April 9, 2021, that Egyptian archeologists unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city near Luxor, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.(Amr Nabil | AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city south of Cairo, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.

Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass says that an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city, called the ‘Lost Golden City,’ in the southern province of Luxor.

It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

He said on Thursday that the city was built on the western bank of the Nile River and was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic empire.

Last year, archeologists started excavating in the area, searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branch 3268 leader Bonnie J. President called for a possible independent investigation pending...
Rock Island County NAACP issues statement on DeShawn Tatum death
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes her way to greet family members after delivering her Condition of...
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children
Three people have been arrested in Montrose on felony and misdemeanor drug and weapons charges....
Three arrested following ongoing drug investigation in Lee County, Iowa
Howard, 33, is wanted by Bettendorf Police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted on failure to appear in Bettendorf
Meyers, 35, is being charged with first-degree murder, while Heidenreich, 39, is being charged...
Man, woman arrested in Jo Daviess homicide case

Latest News

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting, DPS trooper shot in stable condition
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 518 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours
In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State...
Kentucky limits no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chauvin trial resumes; lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says