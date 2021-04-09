Caves to reopen April 15 at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Get your hiking boots ready! The caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park are set to reopen to the public on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the caves are currently closed due to bat hibernation.

If you are planning a trip to Maquoketa Caves State Park, parking is limited to designated spots only. According to the Iowa DNR, once the parking spots are full, you will have to wait for an open one to access the park. Iowa DNR officials ask that you plan your trip for earlier in the day or later in the day to avoid the peak times on weekends from 11 to 4 pm.

The modern restrooms are currently closed, but will also reopen on April 15.

If you would like to make a reservation for a camping site, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.