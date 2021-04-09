Advertisement

EICC & Augustana Partner for “Augustana Next”

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Officials with the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and Augustana College have announced a new community partnership, Augustana Next. The PSL guest to talk more in depth about the exciting education opportunity is Dr. Wendy Hilton-Morrow, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Provost, and Dean of the College at Augustana College.

Students will be able to apply to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges with the intention of finishing an associate of arts degree may then apply to Augustana at the same time through Augustana Next. After finishing the associate of arts degree they can then continue at Augustana to complete their bachelor of arts degree. Dual enrollment opportunities include advising, advance classes, and more.

There’s no extra cost to apply to Augustana Next, and no obligation to attend the college after receiving an associate’s degree. Eastern Iowa students at the campuses in Muscatine, Clinton, and the Quad Cities, can apply to the new program starting this fall. Dr. Hilton-Morrow hopes the new agreement will encourage students to stay in this area once they earn their four-year degree. EICC has about 475 Associate in Arts and Associate in Science graduates each year.

