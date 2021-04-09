Advertisement

Facebook adds labels to satire pages in News Feed

Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.
Facebook is labeling posts from satire pages, fan pages, and public official pages.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook is hoping to reduce confusion on its platform.

The social media site will now label posts from specific pages on people’s news feeds.

“We’ll gradually start applying labels including ‘public official,’ ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from,” a tweet from Facebook said.

The labeling is just in the testing phase now. More pages may eventually be labeled.

This isn’t the first time Facebook has tried to give users more context around posts they read.

Last year, it started labeling content from state-controlled media outlets.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branch 3268 leader Bonnie J. President called for a possible independent investigation pending...
Rock Island County NAACP issues statement on DeShawn Tatum death
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes her way to greet family members after delivering her Condition of...
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children
Have you seen me: TV6 Investigates looks into disappearance of David McAllister
Have you seen me: TV6 Investigates looks into disappearance of David McAllister
The new combine is being built exclusively at Deere Harvester Works in East Moline
Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities
Howard, 33, is wanted by Bettendorf Police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted on failure to appear in Bettendorf

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Another expert says lack of oxygen, not drugs, killed George Floyd
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon secures enough votes to block union effort
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
Rapper-actor DMX, known for iconic hip-hop songs, dead at 50
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz hires prominent New York lawyers amid federal probe