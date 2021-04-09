Advertisement

Go Volunteer at the Quad City Botanical Center

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Alicia Dierikx, Guest & Volunteer Engagement Manager with the Quad City Botanical Center, is the guest to talk about the upcoming National Volunteer Week (April 18-24) for which the facility is searching for individuals or groups (business teams would be perfect!) of up to 10 people to help with spring planting and gardening. Slots are open Monday and Friday mornings and all day Tuesday and Wednesday. Employees would be treated to a catered lunch donated by local restaurants. Contact Alicia at the Botanical Center at 309-794-0991 ext. 210.

Volunteers are always welcome, of course! There are year-round opportunities to help support the beauty, mission, and special events of the facility. Dierikx also mentioned that the ongoing Plant Sale is another way to support the center. More information about the plant sale is here.

Quad City Botanical Center / 2525 4th Avenue / Rock Island, IL / P 309.794.0991

