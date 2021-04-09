Have you seen me: TV6 Investigates looks into disappearance of David McAllister

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, 25 people have gone missing in the QCA since the 1970s who have yet to be found.

One of them is David McAllister, who was reported missing in May of 2017. Police say that his phone last pinged at Vanderveer Park on May 11 around noon.

David was 22 at the time of his disappearance and his family and friends are desperate for answers.

Three words that David McAllister’s family and friends would use to describe him: compassionate, independent and adventurous.

“He loved people. He loved the environment,” says his mother, Marilyn, “he wanted to see the world.”

David was someone that Kristina Williams came to count on after working with him at a Davenport deli, saying, “[He] was the type of person that you could call any time of the day, night, doesn’t matter.”

Kristina says David was always outside. They used to walk around Junge Park--his favorite place--and just talk.

“We had a lot of conversations about his mom, his brothers, his dad, his family,” she said.

For David, however, feeling deeply came with a down side, say his family and friends.

“[He was] a nice guy who struggled with depression but loved everybody wanted to be loved by everybody acceptance super open to people,” said Scott Petri, a longtime friend and travel companion, who saiys David wrestled with his feelings, using substances to numb the pain.

David’s mom says they often talked about his struggles, stating, “David was one of my best friends. He told me everything, more than I wanted to know. We used to sit on the front porch and talk for hours and hours.”

Marilyn says David entered treatment for substance use in 2015, afterwards setting out to travel the country. From Kansas to Colorado, David mainly traveled by hitchhiking

“There was a lot of walking but just, you know, hanging out in different ways,” says Scott, who met up with David in Arizona, “we talked about a lot of stuff, hung out, obviously partied a little bit, and learned about the new locations, meeting people.”

Scott says David’s substance use caught up with him, however, and left him feeling vulnerable. So in December of 2016, David made the decision to go home and make changes.

“I think he was realizing the path he was on was not a good one,” says Jeff McAllister, David’s father, “he was cleaning up. He had a job, he seemed to be going in a very good direction when he went missing.”

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, Marilyn woke up to a text from David saying he would not be going to work that day, and that he needed some space.

“I called him and talked to him,” says Jeff, “I guess he was trying to clear his head, is what he said, and I remember asking him if he’d be home that evening and he said he would.”

David had left early in the morning, bringing only a phone, his backpack and a bible.

“By mid afternoon, he wasn’t answering his phone. His phone was going directly to voicemail, and it was off,” said Jeff, “that was unlike him.”

David’s phone last pinged at Vanderveer park, but friends and family say that a known substance dealer was with him that day and dropped him off at a pizza shop near Junge Park.

Where he went afterwards is unknown.

“That’s what concerns me,” says Marilyn, “I know he would never leave without telling me goodbye. There’s no way he would have just walked away.”

Where did David go?

David’s friend Scott says he saw him just days before his disappearance, appearing to be in an altered state.

“I was coming home from work and he was walking down the, street shoes off. He had a limp, like a very weird limp,” said Scott.”

A study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse concluded that 40 to 60 percent of people who get treatment for substance abuse relapse within their first year. However, the study goes on to sat that relapse does not mean failure in a person’s recovery. It is time and effort that make success.

It is not completely clear if David relapsed in the days before his disappearance, but what is known is that he put in an effort to recover. It’s the time that David needed to heal, time he may not have gotten.

“Yes, he could’ve had a setback, yes, he could’ve made mistakes,” says Marilyn, “but he was working really hard on getting his life together and making sure he was going in the right direction.

“I feel like Bettendorf detectives failed,” says Kristen, “I feel like they just looked at David and said, ‘Oh, another troubled kid. Another addict.’ That wasn’t him.”

David’s friends and family feel strongly that someone out there has more information that will lead to David, no matter what they find.

“I believe there is somebody out there somewhere that knows what happened, and for whatever reason they are afraid to come forward,” said Jeff, “maybe they had something to do with it, maybe they didn’t.”

“I need to find him,” said Marilyn, “I wonder if he’s cold. I wonder if he’s hungry. I just need to find him.”

Jeff added, “some days are really bad and you have a hard time concentrating on anything else. I can’t say there’s been a day that I don’t think about it or think about him.”

If you know or have heard anything regarding David McAllister’s disappearance, please call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (309) 762-9500.

If you know someone in the Quad Cities Area that has gone missing, please email TV6 investigates at the email: KWQC-TV6investigates@gray.tv

TV6 reached out to Bettendorf Police for comment on David’s case, and they gave a written response:

“Our hearts go out to David’s family. David was last seen in the area of 35th St. and Harrison St. (Welcome Way) in Davenport by an acquaintance. He was reported missing by his mother approximately two weeks after she last had contact with him.

“We have investigated all leads known to us and will continue to investigate all leads as we receive them. If anyone has any information about the disappearance of David McAllister please call Det. Sgt. Brian Crouch at the Bettendorf Police Department at (563) 344-4035.”

