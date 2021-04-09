Advertisement

Illinois reports 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths Friday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 4,004 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,273,200 cases and 21,476 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,808 people were reportedly hospitalized across the state with the virus. Of those, 369 were in the intensive care unit, and 163 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 4.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.8%.

A total of 6,871,645 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state, and 2,665,722, or 20.92% of the populaton, were fully vaccinated, according to IDPH. 

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,336 doses.  On Thursday, a record 164,462 doses were reportedly administered, according to IDPH.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

