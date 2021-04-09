Investigation Continues Into Rock Island Officer Involved Shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One week after a fatal officer involved shooting in Rock Island, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is asking the public to remain patient while the investigation continues. On April 1st, 25-year-old DeShawn Tatum died after being shot by police. The preliminary autopsy shows he died of a gunshot wound to the head and chest. Police say Tatum was a wanted suspect who fled, hijacked a car from a woman and tried to drag several officers before he was shot and killed. Three officers were injured in the incident.

In a news release today, The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office announced it is actively working alongside the Integrity Task Force to investigate the deadly incident. Officials say witness interviews are still being conducted. In order to maintain and protect the reliability of the investigation, they say surveillance and body camera footage is not yet being released.

The Integrity Task Force (ITF) is comprised of detectives from multiple surrounding agencies and is called to assist with officer-involved incidents. The ITF does not include the agency in which the incident occurred. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney assists in the review of evidence, interviews, search warrants, subpoenas, and evaluates the case in its entirety once the investigation is complete to provide a legal opinion over the use of deadly force and determine if any charges should be filed.

The State’s Attorney’s news release says both the State’s Attorney’s Office and the ITF are committed to a thorough, transparent investigation and will continue to keep the public informed as more evidence can be released. Officials say this was a tragic event for the community and they ask for patience as the process unfolds.

They are also urging the public to respect the privacy of everyone involved during this very difficult time.

