Iowa reports 518 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 518 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 355,845 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,843 people have died. The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 4.7%, while the seven-day positivity rate was 4.6%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

  • Individuals tested: 1,660,682 (4,560,277 total tests)
  • Individuals recovered: 337,131
  • Individuals hospitalized: 228, nine more than reported Thursday
  • Individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 54, 15 more than reported Thursday
  • Individuals in the intensive care unit: 49, six more than reported Thursday
  • Individuals on a ventilator: 20

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,683,648 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans statewide. Officials also reported 1,047,192 Iowans, or 33.19% of the population, received at least one vaccine dose, and 683,548 Iowans, or 21.67% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

