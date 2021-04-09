Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic open to public in Scott County
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Scott County Health Department says they have received Johnson & Johnson vaccines which will be administered at a vaccination clinic on Saturday.
Officials say slots are still available at the clinic and it is now being opened to the public.
- Clinic details:
- Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Former Sears department store at NorthPark Mall
- All individuals 18 and older are eligible for this clinic
- Johnson & Johnson first dose vaccine
Registration is open and available now at this link.
