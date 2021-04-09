Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic open to public in Scott County

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Scott County Health Department says they have received Johnson & Johnson vaccines which will be administered at a vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Officials say slots are still available at the clinic and it is now being opened to the public.

Clinic details: Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Former Sears department store at NorthPark Mall All individuals 18 and older are eligible for this clinic Johnson & Johnson first dose vaccine



Registration is open and available now at this link.

