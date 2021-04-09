Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic open to public in Scott County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Scott County Health Department says they have received Johnson & Johnson vaccines which will be administered at a vaccination clinic on Saturday.

Officials say slots are still available at the clinic and it is now being opened to the public.

  • Clinic details:
    • Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • Former Sears department store at NorthPark Mall
    • All individuals 18 and older are eligible for this clinic
    • Johnson & Johnson first dose vaccine

Registration is open and available now at this link.

Posted by Scott County Health Department on Friday, April 9, 2021

