Police respond to fatal accident after man is hit by semi

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has died following an accident early Friday morning in Davenport.

Police say they were called to the area of West River Drive and Blue Grass Court just before 4 a.m. for a report of someone being hit by a semi.

A preliminary investigation shows a man was walking eastbound in the center lane of West River Drive and was then hit from behind by a semi traveling in the same lane and direction. This was near the area of West River Drive and Blue Grass Court.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene. No one involved in the accident has been identified at this time.

Investigators from the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the crash.

