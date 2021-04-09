Q2030 begins search for executive director; announces new nonprofit org.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a new nonprofit standalone organization that is providing a model for governance and funding.

Q2030 is putting this together. It represents businesses, government, nonprofits and education sectors in the Quad Cities.

Following the new organization’s announcement, they are also looking for an executive director to lead the Q2030 organization.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought significant challenges for our region,” Q2030 Co-Chair and Estes Construction President Kent Pilcher said in a release. “Now is the time for the Quad Cities to re-invest and re-invigorate our support for Q2030.”

Four other groups have strengthened their partnership with Q2030; the Quad Cities Chamber, Community Foundation, United Way Quad Cities and Visit Quad Cities have all committed

You can read their full release below.

“Based upon feedback gained during its mid-course review, Q2030 co-chairs today announced the creation of a new 501(c)3 stand-alone organization that provides a new sustainable model for Q2030 governance and funding. The new organization includes a diverse board representing the business, government, nonprofit and education sectors within the Quad Cities. In addition, the first four champion organizations – Quad Cities Chamber, Quad Cities Community Foundation, United Way Quad Cities and Visit Quad Cities – have strengthened their partnership with Q2030 by committing to align their work with the vision and support the initiative. A search for an executive director to lead the Q2030 organization is now underway.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought significant challenges for our region. Now is the time for the Quad Cities to re-invest and re-invigorate our support for Q2030,” said Kent Pilcher, Q2030 Co-Chair and Estes Construction President.

“There is so much good work happening here, but to truly transform our region, we need both sustainability and breadth of engagement,” said Joe Slavens, Q2030 Co-Chair and Northwest Bank & Trust President & CEO. “Q2030 is collective impact in action, working with people across sectors, race and geography. Evolving from a business-led model to community governance supported by a team of championing organizations is both natural and necessary.”

The Q2030 vision remains the same: The Quad Cities is recognized globally in 2030 for growing and attracting talent and businesses, is energized by a diverse and culturally rich community, inspires innovation and embraces lifelong learning.

However, Q2030′s mission outlines the role and expectations of this new organization: To lead intensified and focused regional collaboration that ignites the transformational change in the Quad Cities region that is necessary to realize our vision.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.