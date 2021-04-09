Advertisement

Right Rice & Free Diabetes Events

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, is the PSL guest to introduce viewers to a new product at Hy-Vee and invite them to upcoming free events concerning diabetes.

Five Reasons RightRice is the Right-Rice:

  • Veggie-Packed: RightRice is made from nutritious vegetables like lentils, chickpeas and peas, which means it contains more than two times the protein, five times the fiber and almost 40% fewer net carbs than white rice. RightRice has a low-glycemic index and is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and Kosher-certified.
  • Delicious & Easy to Cook: RightRice looks and tastes like rice, so it is the perfect healthy swap for all of your favorite rice dishes. Plus, the flavors are already seasoned with real herbs and spices with less sodium than traditional flavored rice products. If you have a saucepan and can boil water, you can make RightRice in about 10 minutes.
  • Versatile: RightRice takes on flavor and soaks up sauces just like rice, so you can boost your burrito, supercharge your stir-fry, charge up your chili – the culinary options are endless!
  • Perfect Pantry Staple: A convenient, shelf stable option to have on hand for nights when you want to whip up a quick meal. RightRice is non-perishable and won’t go bad like cauliflower rice.
  • Diabetic-Friendly: Each serving of RightRice has 30g of carbohydrate, 5g of fiber to regulate blood sugars, and 10g of protein to keep you satisfied.

Free Diabetic Friendly Events with your Hy-Vee Dietitians

