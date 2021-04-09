Right Rice & Free Diabetes Events

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, is the PSL guest to introduce viewers to a new product at Hy-Vee and invite them to upcoming free events concerning diabetes.

Five Reasons RightRice is the Right-Rice:

Veggie-Packed: RightRice is made from nutritious vegetables like lentils, chickpeas and peas, which means it contains more than two times the protein, five times the fiber and almost 40% fewer net carbs than white rice. RightRice has a low-glycemic index and is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and Kosher-certified.

Delicious & Easy to Cook: RightRice looks and tastes like rice, so it is the perfect healthy swap for all of your favorite rice dishes. Plus, the flavors are already seasoned with real herbs and spices with less sodium than traditional flavored rice products. If you have a saucepan and can boil water, you can make RightRice in about 10 minutes.

Versatile: RightRice takes on flavor and soaks up sauces just like rice, so you can boost your burrito, supercharge your stir-fry, charge up your chili – the culinary options are endless!

Perfect Pantry Staple: A convenient, shelf stable option to have on hand for nights when you want to whip up a quick meal. RightRice is non-perishable and won’t go bad like cauliflower rice.

Diabetic-Friendly: Each serving of RightRice has 30g of carbohydrate, 5g of fiber to regulate blood sugars, and 10g of protein to keep you satisfied.

Free Diabetic Friendly Events with your Hy-Vee Dietitians

Free A1C screenings. Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that individuals living with diabetes use to manage their blood glucose levels and provides information about that individual’s average levels of blood glucose over a 2- to 3-month period. Limited quantities available. Appointments will be assigned first come, first served. Please reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian for more info or visit Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that individuals living with diabetes use to manage their blood glucose levels and provides information about that individual’s average levels of blood glucose over a 2- to 3-month period. Limited quantities available. Appointments will be assigned first come, first served. Please reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian for more info or visit https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=633933&require_offering=true&offering_id=52616&org_level=true

Diabetes: Myths, Facts, and Snacks Class. Do you find food and nutrition for diabetes and pre-diabetes confusing? Join Hy-Vee Dietitians, for a live virtual class as they debunk common diabetes food myths and provide you with the facts. Best of all, you will learn quick and easy low carb snack options! You will also receive a diabetes friendly snacking handout after class. Please reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian for more info or to register follow this link: Do you find food and nutrition for diabetes and pre-diabetes confusing? Join Hy-Vee Dietitians, for a live virtual class as they debunk common diabetes food myths and provide you with the facts. Best of all, you will learn quick and easy low carb snack options! You will also receive a diabetes friendly snacking handout after class. Please reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian for more info or to register follow this link: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=633921&require_offering=true&offering_id=51883

Group Diabetes Nutrition Tour. Your Hy-Vee dietitian will help you navigate the aisles on this virtual store tour. Learn the basics of a diabetes meal plan. Plus, get shopping tips and product recommendations to help add more nutrition to your cart. This is a 45-minute, virtual tour. Please reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian for more info or to register visit this link: Your Hy-Vee dietitian will help you navigate the aisles on this virtual store tour. Learn the basics of a diabetes meal plan. Plus, get shopping tips and product recommendations to help add more nutrition to your cart. This is a 45-minute, virtual tour. Please reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian for more info or to register visit this link: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=633921&require_offering=true&offering_id=5188

