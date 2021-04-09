Severe Storm Preparedness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Rich Kinney, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities in Davenport joins PSL to inform viewers about being prepared as we have just entered spring which is severe storm season. HIs main advice is to remain alert to changing weather when stormy conditions are in the forecast.

Kinney also strongly suggests that people take the time to put a plan in place in the event that highly impactful severe storms require that residents find safety and take cover. Folks need to have a plan for any of their daily locations---home, work, school, etc. Something people can do (in this age of social media) is take a “Safe Place Selfie” and sharing the photo with the same hashtag (#SafePlaceSelfie). This sends the message that finding safety is IMPORTANT and encourages others to do the same.

Is a bathroom or bathtub a good place to hide during a violent storm? YES! As long as there are no windows to the outside.

The NWS Quad Cities main web page: https://www.weather.gov/dvn/

Our main weather preparedness page: https://www.weather.gov/dvn/preparedness

Safe Place Selfie Information: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/safeplaceselfie

NWS/Quad Cities on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NWSQuadCities

A strong storm will move through the area starting late Friday night, lasting through Sunday morning. Moderate to... Posted by US National Weather Service Quad Cities Iowa/Illinois on Friday, April 9, 2021

