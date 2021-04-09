Advertisement

Showers this morning/soggy Saturday

Trending drier and cooler next week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Friday afternoon will be dry for most of us with the chance for a few showers to the north. Skies will partially clear overnight. Another low pressure system will be moving in early Saturday and will bring heavy rain. There will be showers entering southern counties by 6 AM. Showers will become widespread and could bring heavy rain by late morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Saturday. The rain will become less widespread by late Saturday, but there could be the chance for lingering showers early Sunday. The areas that see the heaviest rain Saturday could see 1.5″-2″. Things will dry out by the next week, but it will be a mild week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Showers this morning. High: 59º. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Low: 46°. Wind: W/N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 55º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Branch 3268 leader Bonnie J. President called for a possible independent investigation pending...
Rock Island County NAACP issues statement on DeShawn Tatum death
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes her way to greet family members after delivering her Condition of...
Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children
Three people have been arrested in Montrose on felony and misdemeanor drug and weapons charges....
Three arrested following ongoing drug investigation in Lee County, Iowa
Howard, 33, is wanted by Bettendorf Police.
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted on failure to appear in Bettendorf
Meyers, 35, is being charged with first-degree murder, while Heidenreich, 39, is being charged...
Man, woman arrested in Jo Daviess homicide case

Latest News

Breezy conditions develop by Saturday afternoon.
Showers this morning/soggy Saturday
Breezy conditions develop by Saturday afternoon.
Soaker of a Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Off and on light Rain continues into Friday
Cooler & wet end to the work week
First Alert Forecast - Off and on light Rain continues into Friday
First Alert Forecast - Off and on light Rain continues into Friday