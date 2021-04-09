Showers this morning/soggy Saturday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Friday afternoon will be dry for most of us with the chance for a few showers to the north. Skies will partially clear overnight. Another low pressure system will be moving in early Saturday and will bring heavy rain. There will be showers entering southern counties by 6 AM. Showers will become widespread and could bring heavy rain by late morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Saturday. The rain will become less widespread by late Saturday, but there could be the chance for lingering showers early Sunday. The areas that see the heaviest rain Saturday could see 1.5″-2″. Things will dry out by the next week, but it will be a mild week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Showers this morning. High: 59º. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers develop. Low: 46°. Wind: W/N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 55º.

